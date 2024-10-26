Migrant families separated under Trump still feel the fallout and they fear his return to office

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump’s zero tolerance immigration policy as president resulted in children being separated from their families at the U.S.-Mexico border. It was one of the most controversial immigration positions of his administration. And it reverberates today with the families who lived through it. Some families are still separated and many are in legal limbo with their immigration status. Several thousand children were separated from their families under the policy. Trump hasn’t said whether he’d revive the policy if he’s elected president. But he’s pledged a widespread effort to deport millions of people.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.