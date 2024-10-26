Trump repeated election lies in his interview with Joe Rogan. Here are the facts

Donald Trump used a lengthy interview with podcaster Joe Rogan to dig in on his false claims about voting, election fraud and his loss in the 2020 presidential election. The interview was released late Friday. It came on the same day that the former president, on his social media network, re-posted threats to prosecute lawyers, voters and election officials he deems to have “cheated” in the 2024 election. Trump lost more than 50 court cases trying to overturn his loss to Democrat Joe Biden, but Trump continues to falsely insist that the courts never looked at his evidence. He wants the U.S. to use paper ballots, even though they’re already used in almost every election.

