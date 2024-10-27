A member of British Parliament suspended from Labour Party after video of apparent assault

LONDON (AP) — A member of the British Parliament has been suspended by the Labour Party after a video appeared to show him punching and knocking a man to the ground. Mike Amesbury, from a constituency in northwest England, was suspended Sunday pending an investigation into the incident early Saturday. Surveillance video obtained by the Mail Online appeared to show Amesbury punch a man in the face and knock him into the street and then continue to hit him while he was down as others shouted for him to stop. Amesbury said he contacted Cheshire police after an incident in which he felt threatened.

