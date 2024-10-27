Bolivia’s former President Evo Morales claims his car was shot at in attempted assassination
Associated Press
LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — Former President Evo Morales of Bolivia is claiming he survived an assassination attempt after unidentified men opened fire on his car. He was not injured in the alleged attack Sunday and there was no immediate confirmation of the attack from authorities. Morales alleged the shots were fired while he was being driven in Bolivia’s coca leaf-growing region of Chapare — the ex-president’s rural stronghold whose residents have blockaded the country’s main east-west highway for the past two weeks. The protesters are decrying what they say is President Luis Arce’s attempts to sabotage his former mentor and bitter political rival.