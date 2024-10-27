Daylight saving time ends next weekend. This is how to prepare for the potential health effects

Next Sunday is the time to move clocks back in the U.S. Daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m. local time on Nov. 3, which means setting your clock back an hour. Standard time will last until March 9 when we will again “spring forward” with the return of daylight saving time. That spring time change can be tough on your body but the fall change should be easier to adjust to. Most countries don’t make time changes. It’s mostly North America and Europe. In the U.S., there are two exceptions. Arizona and Hawaii stick to standard time year-round.

