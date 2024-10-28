After 127 years, Smucker’s has moved beyond jam. But its CEO still finds time to jam on weekends

Smucker’s Uncrustables could soon hit $1 billion in annual sales. To keep up with demand for the frozen peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, J.M. Smucker Co. is opening a third Uncrustables plant in the U.S. next year. It almost didn’t happen. CEO Mark Smucker says Uncrustables lost money for more than a decade after his company bought the brand. The manufacturer once known only for its jellies and jams spent years trying to figure out how to mass produce the pillowy Unscrustables bread. Smucker is the fifth generation of his family to run J.M. Smucker. He says having the time to get it right is one of the benefits of leading a 127-year-old company.

