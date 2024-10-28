‘Bob’s Burgers’ actor sentenced to 1 year in prison for role in Capitol riot

WASHINGTON (AP) — An actor known for his roles in the television comedies “Bob’s Burgers” and “Arrested Development” has been sentenced to one year in prison for his part in a mob’s attack on the U.S. Capitol nearly four years ago. Jay Johnston joined other rioters in a “heave ho” push against police officers guarding a tunnel entrance to the Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot. Johnston expressed regret for his conduct on Jan. 6 before U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols sentenced him on Monday to one year and one day behind bars.

