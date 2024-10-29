Freddie Freeman homers again for Dodgers early in Game 4 to set a pair of World Series records

NEW YORK (AP) — Freddie Freeman broke a pair of World Series records Tuesday night when he homered yet again for the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4 against the New York Yankees. The slugger laced a two-run shot to right field in the first inning for the second consecutive night, making him the first major league player to go deep in the first four games of a World Series. Freeman also became the only player to homer in six straight World Series games. His streak dates back to the 2021 championship he won with Atlanta against Houston.

