Police say there is no nuclear risk after a fire at Britain’s nuclear submarine shipyard

LONDON (AP) — Police say two people have been hospitalized after a fire broke out at the shipyard that builds Britain’s nuclear-powered submarines, but they said there is no nuclear risk. Cumbria Constabulary said the fire broke out soon after midnight at BAE Systems’ shipyard in Barrow-in-Furness, northwest England. The force said two people were taken to hospitals with suspected smoke inhalation and there were no other casualties. It advised people living nearby to stay indoors and keep doors and windows closed. The 150-year-old shipyard, about 220 miles (350 kilometers) northwest of London, is currently building several nuclear-powered submarines for the Royal Navy. It is also where the handful of subs that carry the U.K.’s nuclear missiles were constructed.

