Supreme Court rejects push to remove Robert F. Kennedy Jr. from ballot in two swing states

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has rejected an emergency appeal to remove Robert F. Kennedy Jr. from the presidential ballot in two battleground states. The justices did not elaborate in two brief orders rejecting the push Tuesday. There were no noted dissents. Kennedy wanted to get off the ballot in Wisconsin and Michigan after dropping his independent bid and endorsing Republican Donald Trump in the tight contest where third-party candidates could be a key factor. Lower courts have generally sided with the states that said removing his name days before the election would be impossible.

