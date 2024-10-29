Trump says his New York rally marked by crude and racist insults ‘was like a lovefest’

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Donald Trump has called his rally at New York’s Madison Square Garden, an event marked by crude and racist insults by several speakers, a “lovefest.” That’s a term the former president has also used to reference the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol. Speaking at his Mar-a-Lago resort on Tuesday, Trump noted that “there’s never been an event so beautiful” as his Sunday night rally in his hometown of New York City. That’s despite criticism from Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign and many who watched — including Republicans — about racist comments made targeting Latinos, Black people, Jews and Palestinians, along with sexist insults directed at Harris and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.