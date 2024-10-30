El Salvador’s congress approves sending troop contingent to Haiti

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — El Salvador’s Congress has approved a proposal to send a contingent of soldiers to Haiti under the auspices of the United Nations to handle medical evacuations in the troubled Caribbean nation. Patricia Aguilera, legal affairs director for El Salvador’s Foreign Affairs Ministry, told lawmakers Wednesday it was part of the country’s commitment to the U.N.’s Multinational Security Support Mission in Haiti. She did not give an idea of the size of the El Salvador contingent and lawmakers did not seem to know. She says they would be limited to medical evacuations because that has been their experience in other U.N. missions.

