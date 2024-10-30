Ex-FTX executive spared prison sentence after cooperating against Sam Bankman-Fried

NEW YORK (AP) — An ex-FTX executive who testified against the cryptocurrency firm’s founder at his trial last year has been spared a prison sentence. A federal judge on Wednesday credited the leniency shown to Nishad Singh’s substantial cooperation and the fact that he arrived late to the multibillion dollar fraud. Singh was the company’s former engineering director. He was sentenced Wednesday by federal Judge Lewis A. Kaplan in Manhattan. The 29-year-old Singh testified a year ago at FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried’s trial. Singh says he was “blindsided and horrified” when he saw the extent of the fraud behind the once-celebrated firm. Bankman-Fried is serving a 25-year sentence.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.