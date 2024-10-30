Judge sets hearing on $1M-a-day sweepstakes from Elon Musk PAC helping Donald Trump

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Philadelphia judge is set to hold a hearing in the city prosecutor’s bid to shut down Elon Musk’s $1 million-a-day sweepstakes in battleground states. The giveaways come from Musk’s political organization, which aims to boost Donald Trump’s presidential campaign through Election Day. Democratic District Attorney Larry Krasner hopes to stop the America PAC sweepstakes. Judge Angelo Foglietta will hear motions Thursday on the issue in a City Hall courtroom. Lawyer Matthew Haverstick wouldn’t say late Wednesday if Musk will attend the hearing.

