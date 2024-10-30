News groups ask Texas court to order release of state police records of Uvalde shooting
Associated Press
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A group of news organizations has asked a Texas appeals court to order the release of state Department of Public Safety records of the law enforcement response to the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. Wednesday’s hearing was the latest dispute over what records should be made public from one of the deadliest school shootings in U.S. history. A judge had previously ordered the state police agency to release its records after a group of news outlets sued for access. The Uvalde district attorney has objected. She argues their release could jeopardize law enforcement investigations. A gunman stormed the school in 2022, killing 19 students and two teachers.