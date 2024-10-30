Second gambler admits trying to cash in on scheme involving ex-NBA player Jontay Porter

NEW YORK (AP) — A Pennsylvania man has pleaded guilty in a sports betting scheme that ended Toronto Raptors forward Jontay Porter’s NBA career. Mahmud Mollah pleaded guilty Wednesday to wire fraud conspiracy. So far, three people — including Porter — have publicly admitted their roles in the scandal. Two other men also have been charged. The player withdrew early from games so that tipped-off gamblers could win wagers that he would score fewer points than sportsbooks expected. Mollah’s lawyer declined to comment Wednesday. According to a court complaint, Mollah used his knowledge of Porter’s plans to place bets that would have netted over $1 million to be split among the conspirators. But a betting company blocked Mollah from collecting most of the money.

