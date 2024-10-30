Voters to decide whether to allow noncitizens to vote in California city’s elections

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — Voters in a Southern California city are going to decide this November whether residents who aren’t U.S. citizens can vote in local elections. Santa Ana is a city of about 310,000 in Orange County, southeast of Los Angeles. It would be the first city in California to allow residents who are not U.S. citizens to vote in local elections such as city council and mayoral races. Supporters say such residents contribute millions in taxes to the city every year and should have a voice in local government. It’s illegal for people who are not U.S. citizens to vote for president or other federal offices, and there is no indication of widespread voter fraud.

