John Fisher pledges $1 billion to construction of A’s stadium in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Athletics executive Sandy Dean says club owner John Fisher and his family will invest $1 billion into the construction of a stadium in Las Vegas and U.S. Bank and Goldman Sachs will offer a $300 million loan. Dean made his remarks to a special meeting of the Las Vegas Stadium Authority board. Dean said four letters will be presented at the Dec. 5 authority asserting financing and construction details will be in place. Final approvals are expected to be made at that meeting to allow construction of the $1.5 billion, 33,000-seat domed ballpark.

