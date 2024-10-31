‘Saturday Night Live’ taps comedian-actor Bill Burr and Charli XCX as hosts for after the election

NEW YORK (AP) — Comedian-actor Bill Burr will host the first post-election “Saturday Night Live” with musical guest guitarist, producer and vocalist Mk.gee. Charli XCX is also coming up. Burr, on tour with his “Bill Burr Live” show and who will join Kieran Culkin and Bob Odenkirk on Broadway this spring on a revival of “Glengarry Glen Ross,” makes his second appearance as host on Nov. 9. Charli XCX will do double duty on Nov. 16 in her first appearance as “SNL” host and third appearance as musical guest. She’s fresh off the hit album “Brat” and two connected albums.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.