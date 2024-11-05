3-term Democratic lawmaker tries to hold key US Senate seat in GOP-friendly Montana

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Three-term incumbent Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Tester of Montana is facing perhaps his toughest reelection challenge yet. Control of the Senate is on the line as the 68-year-old grain farmer faces Tim Sheehy, a 38-year-old former U.S. Navy SEAL. This is the first time Tester will be on the same ballot as Donald Trump. Trump won Montana’s presidential contest by wide margins in 2016 and 2020. The candidates and their allies shattered political spending records and barraged voters with almost $300 million in advertisements. A Sheehy victory could deliver a GOP majority in the Senate. It would seal Republican party dominance across the five-state Northern Plains region.

