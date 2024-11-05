Kentucky voters to decide fate of school choice ballot measure

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky voters are set to deliver their verdict Tuesday on a key education issue. The question is whether state lawmakers should be allowed to allocate tax dollars to support students attending private or charter schools. With no election for statewide office this year, the school choice measure was the most hotly debated campaign issue in Kentucky. Republican lawmakers and their allies have supported funneling state dollars into private school education, only to be blocked by the courts. Gov. Andy Beshear and Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman are leading opponents of the measure, along with public school groups.

