European leaders seek to chart a common future at summit but all eyes are glued on Washington

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Around 50 European leaders will be gingerly seeking ways to address common challenges together during a one-day summit in Hungary’s capital on Thursday. There are myriad economic challenges and two wars in the neighborhood. But all eyes will be glued on Washington to see whether the pivotal U.S. election will cause a political rift throughout the continent. Leaders and experts say there’s no doubt that the trans-Atlantic relationship will change after the election result. But the question is whether it will could be seismic under Donald Trump who is on the verge of clinching the presidency.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.