Man who used legal loophole to live rent-free for years in NYC hotel found unfit to stand trial

NEW YORK (AP) — A man charged with fraud for claiming to own a storied Manhattan hotel where he had been living rent-free for years has been found unfit to stand trial. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office on Wednesday said doctors examining Mickey Barreto deemed he’s not mentally competent to face criminal charges. Judge Cori Weston gave Barreto until Nov. 13. to find suitable inpatient psychiatric care. Barreto’s attorney Brian Hutchinson didn’t immediately respond to a phone message seeking comment. But Barreto told The New York Times that he does not have a drug problem and is “not insane.”

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.