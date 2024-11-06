Nebraska and Maine could split their electoral votes. Here’s how it works

WASHINGTON (AP) — Forty-eight states and Washington, D.C., award all their presidential electoral votes to the candidate who wins statewide. And then there’s Nebraska and Maine. Both states split their electoral votes between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 election using rules that set them apart from the rest of the country. The two states each award two electoral votes to the winner of the statewide vote, as well as one electoral vote to the popular vote winner in each congressional district.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.