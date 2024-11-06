NY state police launch criminal probe into trooper suspended over account of being shot and wounded

NEW YORK (AP) — New York State Police have launched a criminal probe into a trooper who claimed he was shot and wounded by an unknown gunman on a Long Island highway last week. State Police Major Stephen Udice, commander of the troop based on Long Island, confirmed Wednesday that investigators no longer believe the account given by Trooper Thomas Mascia and that they are weighing criminal charges. The 27-year-old, who became a trooper in 2019, was suspended without pay Monday. Mascia’s attorney said he and his client are “in touch” with county prosecutors and are assisting with the investigation.

