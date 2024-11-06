Republicans win Pennsylvania’s attorney general race, keep other statewide row offices
Associated Press
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Republicans will hold all three of Pennsylvania’s statewide row offices in January, with York County District Attorney Dave Sunday taking over as attorney general. Treasurer Stacy Garrity and Auditor General Tim DeFoor were reelected Tuesday as well. It was a good day for incumbents in the Legislature, as most if not all of them seeking reelection will be returning to the Capitol for another term. The state House went into the election with a one-seat Democratic majority. The Senate is in Republican hands, with a 28 to 22 margin.