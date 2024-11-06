UK identifies 4 cases of new mpox variant, the first cluster outside Africa

LONDON (AP) — British health officials say they have identified four cases of the new, more infectious version of mpox that first emerged in Congo, marking the first time the variant has caused a cluster of illness outside of Africa. Scientists said the risk to the public remains low. Authorities announced the first case of the new form of mpox in the U.K. last week, saying the case was being treated at a hospital in the capital after recently traveling to countries in Africa with ongoing outbreaks.

