Why AP called the Wisconsin Senate race for Tammy Baldwin

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Associated Press declared that Democratic incumbent Tammy Baldwin won reelection to the U.S. Senate from Wisconsin after it determined that Republican Eric Hovde wouldn’t be able to take the lead once the remaining untabulated ballots were counted. With nearly all of the vote counted, the AP called the race for Baldwin. Baldwin was one of five vulnerable Senate Democrats defending their seats with control of the chamber hanging in the balance.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.