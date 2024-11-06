Why AP called Wisconsin and the White House for Donald Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Associated Press declared that Republican Donald Trump won Wisconsin — and with it, a return to the White House — once it determined that the remaining uncounted votes mostly from the greater Milwaukee area would not be enough to allow Vice President Kamala Harris to overtake Trump for the lead. With almost all of the vote counted, the AP declared Trump the winner of Wisconsin’s 10 electoral votes at 5:34 a.m. ET, enough to push the former president past the 270-vote threshold needed to retake the presidency.

