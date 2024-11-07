About 1,100 workers at Toledo, Ohio, Jeep plant face layoffs as company tries to reduce inventory

DETROIT (AP) — About 1,100 workers at the Stellantis Jeep factory in Toledo, Ohio, are facing layoffs early next year as the company takes further steps to cut high inventory at dealers. The Toledo South plant makes the Jeep Gladiator midsize pickup truck. Stellantis says it will go from two daily shifts to one as early as Jan. 5. Gladiator sales are down nearly 21% so far this year. The company says the layoffs are difficult but necessary to regain its competitive edge and return to full production. A message was left Thursday seeking comment from the United Auto Workers union.

