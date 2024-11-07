CDC calls for more testing for bird flu after blood tests reveal more farmworker infections
AP Health Writer
Federal health officials are calling for more testing and treatment of workers on farms with bird flu. The new guidance comes after new study showed that some dairy workers had signs of infection, even when they didn’t report feeling sick. Blood tests of 115 workers on farms in Michigan and Colorado showed that eight workers had antibodies that indicated previous infection. The finding shows the virus may be spreading more widely. Four of the workers reported feeling sick during the time when cows were confirmed to be infected. Officials said the risk to the public remains low.