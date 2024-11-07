Flooding closes interstate as heavy rains soak southeast Georgia

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Officials say a portion of Interstate 16 in southeast Georgia has been closed by flooding as heavy rains have left many streets underwater in the region. The Georgia Department of Transportation said on its website Thursday afternoon that flooding had shut down all westbound lanes of I-16 near Statesboro. Heavy downpours Wednesday and Thursday inundated several counties in the area. The National Weather Service estimated Bulloch County, which includes Statesboro, received 8 to 10 inches of rain during the two-day period. To the east, an estimated 6 to 8 inches of rainfall dumped on Savannah, where local news outlets showed images of cars stalled in flooded streets with water past their bumpers. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.