NASCAR trucks driver Ty Majeski fined $12,500 for missing media session to vote in Wisconsin

AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) — NASCAR Truck Series championship contender Ty Majeski was fined $12,500 for missing his media session to go vote in his home state of Wisconsin on Election Day. Majeski called the NASCAR penalty unprecedented and said he would appeal. The 30-year-old Majeski says he’s always voted on Election Day and did not know until last week at Martinsville that he had reached the championship four that will race for a title in Phoenix on Friday night. Majeski talked with Thorsport Racing team owners and agreed that he would vote at home instead of attending the media session in North Carolina.

