Winner of Maine’s 2nd Congressional District seat still undetermined in close race

LEWISTON, Maine (AP) — Democratic Rep. Jared Golden, a moderate known for defying party orthodoxy, is in a tight race to keep his seat in Congress against Austin Theriault, a stock car driver and Republican state lawmaker. The matchup between Golden and Theriault is one of a handful of pivotal races with a chance to influence control of the U.S. House during a competitive election year. It played out in the largest congressional district by area on the East Coast, a largely rural part of Maine where former President Donald Trump has proven very popular with voters. Totals were still being tallied in the race Thursday.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.