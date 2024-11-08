Democrats retain 1-seat majority control of the Pennsylvania House

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Democrats will keep their majority control of the Pennsylvania state House of Representatives next year after holding onto a Johnstown area seat. The reelection of incumbent Democratic Rep. Frank Burns means his party will have a one-vote margin, 102-101. That’s enough to retain the speakership and determine the chamber’s voting agenda. Burns is a conservative Democrat who supports gun rights and opposes abortion. He’s regularly found himself voting against his fellow House Democrats and has long been an electoral target of Republicans. The district includes Johnstown and a wide swath of Cambria County.

