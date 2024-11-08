Gunmen kill a navy rear admiral in Mexico, one of the highest-ranking officers slain in a decade

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Gunmen have killed a navy rear admiral in Mexico, one of the highest-ranking officers slain in the country in the last decade. The navy said Friday that a rear admiral _ which is just below full admiral, the Navy’s highest rank _ had been shot to death in the Pacific coast port city of Manzanillo. Local media gave his name as Fernando Guerrero Alcántar, but a navy spokesman would not confirm that, or whether he was in uniform at the time. The navy said in a statement that he was driving in his own private vehicle when the attack occurred, so it was unclear if the gunmen knew who he was.

