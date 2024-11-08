What to stream: Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul, ‘Bad Sisters,’ Shawn Mendes and ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman starring in “Deadpool & Wolverine” and the return of Apple TV+’s dark comedy “Bad Sisters” are some of this week’s new streaming entertainment releases. James Patterson’s psychologist detective Alex Cross finally has his own thriller TV show, “Cross” coming to Prime Video starring Aldis Hodge, and the Hulu original docuseries “It’s All Country” tries to explore the popularity of the genre with interviews with Luke Bryan, Wynonna Judd, Mickey Guyton, Kane Brown, Sheryl Crow, Luke Combs and Lady A. Plus, and a new generation of storm chasers feature in “Twisters.”

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.