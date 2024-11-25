4 killed after a survey of a mosque sparks clashes in a northern Indian city

LUCKNOW, India (AP) — Authorities have closed schools and suspended internet services in a northern Indian city a day after four people were killed in clashes sparked by an official survey probing whether a 16th-century mosque was built on a Hindu temple. Nearly 1,000 Muslim protesters gathered outside the Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday to prevent a team conducting a court-ordered survey after a petition from a Hindu lawyer that claimed the mosque was built on the site of a Hindu temple. What began as a standoff escalated into clashes when protesters threw stones at police, who responded by deploying tear gas, police said.

