Charlotte airport workers plan to strike during busy Thanksgiving travel week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Service workers at Charlotte Douglas International Airport plan to go on strike during a busy week of Thanksgiving travel to protest what they say are unlivable wages. Employees of ABM and Prospect Airport Services cast ballots Friday to authorize the work stoppage in North Carolina beginning Monday at 5 a.m. The companies contract with American Airlines to provide services including cleaning airplane interiors, removing trash and escorting passengers in wheelchairs. Airport officials say this holiday travel season is expected to be the busiest on record. The companies have acknowledged the seriousness of a strike during the holiday travel season.

