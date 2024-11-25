Hundreds of homeowners in England and Wales battle floodwaters after weekend storm

LONDON (AP) — Hundreds of homeowners in England and Wales were battling floodwaters after the second major storm of the winter brought widespread disruption to the U.K. Several rail operators cancelled services as more than 180 flood warnings remained in place after Storm Bert lashed the country with heavy rains and wind gusts up to 80 mph over the weekend. As much as 130 millimeters (5.1 inches) of rain fell in some areas, causing some rivers to overflow their banks and turning roads into waterways.

