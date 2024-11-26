Federal prosecutors seek records from company that deployed AI weapons scanner on NYC subway

NEW YORK (AP) — Federal investigators in New York have requested records from the manufacturer of an AI-powered weapons scanner that was briefly deployed in New York City’s subway system. The tech company Evolv revealed in a public filing that it received what it called “a voluntary document request” from federal prosecutors in Manhattan this month. The company did not disclose the subject of the request or respond to an inquiry. Evolv has faced prior legal scrutiny. Last month, its board fired the company CEO following an investigation into allegations of sales misconduct. New York City has paused the pilot program as it evaluates the results.

