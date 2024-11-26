Five people were killed in Jamaica in the island’s latest mass shooting

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Five people have been fatally shot in Jamaica, marking the latest mass shooting on the small island. Local media reported that the shooting occurred late Monday in the southeastern parish of St. Andrew, where the capital of Kinston is located. No one has been arrested. It wasn’t immediately clear what led to the shooting. Jamaica has seen a recent increase in mass shootings. Five men were killed at a soccer game in late October in a neighborhood that once struggled with gang violence. While Jamaica has one of the world’s highest homicide rates among countries with reliable statistics, killings are down so far this year compared with last year.

