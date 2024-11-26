Massachusetts man pleads guilty to threatening Jewish community members and to bomb synagogues

BOSTON (AP) — Federal authorities say a Massachusetts man has pleaded guilty to threatening to kill members of the state’s Jewish community and bomb local synagogues. Fifty-nine-year-old John Reardon, of Millis, Massachusetts, pleaded guilty Monday to one count of obstruction of free exercise of religious beliefs by threat of force, one count of transmitting in interstate commerce a threat to injure a person, and one count of stalking using a facility of interstate commerce. In January, Reardon called Congregation Agudas Achim and left a voicemail making several threats to kill congregants and bomb the synagogue.

