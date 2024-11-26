Online auction of confiscated booze features hard-to-find bottles of Kentucky bourbons

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Looking for a hard-to-find bottle of Kentucky bourbon to toast the holidays? Then get your bids ready as the Bluegrass State launches its first online auction of confiscated alcohol. Whiskeys up for sale include two bottles of Old Rip Van Winkle, a Blanton’s Single Barrel Gold and a bottle of Four Roses Small Batch Barrel Strength 2011. The sale stems from a new Kentucky law. It allows alcohol confiscated from closed criminal investigations by the state’s alcoholic beverage control agency to be auctioned. Online bidding opens Wednesday and closes at midnight on Dec. 11. Proceeds will support alcohol education programs.

