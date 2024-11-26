Turkey reportedly arrested suspects in Israeli-Moldovan rabbi’s killing in UAE as they left airport

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Turkish security forces reportedly arrested the three Uzbek suspects in the killing of a rabbi in the United Arab Emirates as they left an airport in Istanbul. That’s according to Turkish media reports on Wednesday. The arrests in Turkey of the three Uzbeks suspected of killing Israeli-Moldovan Rabbi Zvi Kogan highlights the transnational nature of the attack. While no motive has been offered, Iran has used criminal gangs in the past to target dissidents and its enemies. Already, Tehran has threatened to retaliate against Israel as the two countries have exchanged fire during the Mideast wars — even as it has denied being involved in Kogan’s killing.

