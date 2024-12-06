Boston City Council member is arrested on fraud and theft charges

A Boston city councilor has been arrested on federal fraud charges, accused of funneling part of an inflated bonus payment to a staffer to whom she was related into her own pockets during an exchange at a City Hall bathroom. U.S. Attorney Joshua Levy says Tania Fernandes Anderson was arrested outside her home Friday morning on five counts of wire fraud and one count of theft. Court documents did not show that she had an attorney. Levy said Fernandes Anderson was facing financial difficulties in 2023, partly because the Massachusetts State Ethics Commission told her it would seek a $5,000 fine from her for hiring immediate family members to work in her office. The staffer who paid her also was related to her.

