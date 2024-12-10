San Diego raises bar to work with immigration officials ahead of Trump’s deportation efforts

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The nation’s fifth most populous county has decided to limit cooperation with federal immigration authorities beyond what California law dictates, San Diego County on the border with Mexico is allying itself with jurisdictions across the country that are raising new obstacles to President-elect Donald Trump’s plans for mass deportations. San Diego County supervisors voted Tuesday to prohibit its sheriff’s department from working with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement on the federal agency’s enforcement of civil immigration laws. That includes laws allowing for deportations. The policy brings San Diego in line with seven other counties in California, including Los Angeles, the nation’s largest.

