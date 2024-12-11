As tourists discover Finland’s Santa Claus Village, some locals call for rules to control the masses

ROVANIEMI, Finland (AP) — More than 600,000 people annually visit Santa Claus Village, a winter-themed amusement park in the small town of Rovaniemi in Finland. They frolic in the snow, take a reindeer sleigh ride or even meet Saint Nick himself. Tourism is booming in the capital of Finnish Lapland — which has hotel and restaurant owners, as well as city officials, excited as it brings lots of money to the Nordic town. However, not everyone is happy about the onslaught of visitors, 10 times the town’s population, especially at Christmas time. Some residents have warned that mass tourism threatens their way of life — adding Rovaniemi to the long list of popular tourist destinations in Europe where locals are protesting against the onslaught of visitors.

