Montana Supreme Court upholds lower court ruling that allows gender-affirming care for minors

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — The Montana Supreme Court is continuing to block a law that sought to ban gender-affirming medical care for minors while it goes through the courts. Justices, in a unanimous ruling on Wednesday, say a state judge was correct in saying the law was likely unconstitutional. District Court Judge Jason Marks also found the law banning access to gender-affirming care would harm the mental and physical health of minors with gender dysphoria. The state had argued the law was meant to protect minors from experimental treatments. The injunction will remain in effect until a trial can be held on the issue. Montana is one of at least 26 states that has enacted bans on gender affirming medical care for minors.

