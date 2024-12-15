Violent scenes in Glasgow city center ahead of Scottish League Cup final between Celtic and Rangers

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Police said missiles were thrown at officers during violent scenes in Glasgow ahead of the Scottish League Cup final between Celtic and Rangers. Police said there were also reports of broken windows. Videos shared on social media appeared to show flares let off in Glasgow city center and gangs of masked people running through the streets. Some shoppers could be seen taking cover in a store entrance as people charged past. Celtic and Rangers are both based in Glasgow and have one of the fiercest rivalries in British soccer. They were playing in the final at the country’s national stadium, Hampden Park. It was 3-3 after 90 minutes with the game going into extra time.

